Blue House Organics is a mid sized-scale, organic farm nestled in the mountain meadows of beautiful Pemberton, British Columbia. We offer a unique farm stay “Agro Tourism Experience” inside our iconic “Blue House” so that we may share with you our experience of farming. Bring your kids, friends, family members , co-workers to enjoy farming, seedling, planting, weeding, harvesting, and to try our bounty of farm-to-table flavours. We offer access to all activities for our guests to learn where our food comes from. While at the farm you can additionally enjoy country living, extensive back-country adventures, hiking and all the amazing recreational options Pemberton has to offer.
With an interior designed for comfort, our 5-bedroom, modern farmhouse pairs full comfort with delicious farm fresh food, and a rustic farm setting. Head out to the garden to pick your organic vegetables for the evening, and prepare a meal for family and friends in our fully equipped kitchen. Enjoy sunsets over the farm with our 360-degree views, sip your morning coffee to birdsong on the deck, or watch the stars at night.Take a break from the city at our Farm Stay and bask in the tranquility and beautiful mountain scenery.
*The Farm Stay is also available for Weddings, Corporate Events, Large parties and groups, Agro-tourism information events and Retreats!
|Amenities
|Enjoying the House
We ask only that you enjoy your stay! If there is anything we can do to accommodate you and your group, do not hesitate to ask!
