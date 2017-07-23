



Blue House Organics is a mid sized-scale, organic farm nestled in the mountain meadows of beautiful Pemberton, British Columbia. We offer a unique farm stay “Agro Tourism Experience” inside our iconic “Blue House” so that we may share with you our experience of farming. Bring your kids, friends, family members , co-workers to enjoy farming, seedling, planting, weeding, harvesting, and to try our bounty of farm-to-table flavours. We offer access to all activities for our guests to learn where our food comes from. While at the farm you can additionally enjoy country living, extensive back-country adventures, hiking and all the amazing recreational options Pemberton has to offer.

With an interior designed for comfort, our 5-bedroom, modern farmhouse pairs full comfort with delicious farm fresh food, and a rustic farm setting. Head out to the garden to pick your organic vegetables for the evening, and prepare a meal for family and friends in our fully equipped kitchen. Enjoy sunsets over the farm with our 360-degree views, sip your morning coffee to birdsong on the deck, or watch the stars at night.Take a break from the city at our Farm Stay and bask in the tranquility and beautiful mountain scenery.

*The Farm Stay is also available for Weddings, Corporate Events, Large parties and groups, Agro-tourism information events and Retreats!































Amenities 5 bedrooms

Fully equipped kitchen

2 Bathrooms

Living & Dining room

Washer & Dryer

TV

Wireless Internet

Pool

Sauna

Deck

Pet Friendly

Free Parking Enjoying the House Completely non-smoking.

I night minimum stay

Maximum of 10 guests

Keep noise to a minimum after 11pm

Please note that there is a dog that lives on the property

Certain areas of the property are off limits

You are welcome to use the deck BBQ

We ask only that you enjoy your stay! If there is anything we can do to accommodate you and your group, do not hesitate to ask!